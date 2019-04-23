Buy Jiya Eco Products; target of Rs 109: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Jiya Eco Products

Gujarat-based Jiya Eco Products Limited (JEPL) manufactures bio briquettes, bio pellets and processed agro waste. Biomass pellets and briquettes are made from agricultural, forest and other bio wastes. With abundant availability of waste, biomass presents a sustainable economic opportunity across the value chain. Demand for biomass fuel will increase going forward, driven by its lower cost, high energy content, concern for the environment, and emerging opportunities such as biomass co-firing at thermal power plants.

Outlook

Our SOTP valuation generates a price target of Rs 109 with a potential upside of 90% and informing a BUY rating.

