Buy ITC; target of Rs 496: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ITC
ITC’s Q1FY2024 performance beat our expectations, largely led by better-than-expected OPM of 39.5% (up by 682 bps y-o-y and 162 bps q-o-q) resulting in 18% y-o-y growth in PAT (with other income high by 2.3x); net revenues fell by 9% y-o-y due to high base of Agri business. The highlight of the quarter was an 8% volume growth in core cigarette business while non cigarette FMCG business grew by 16% with consistent improvement in EBIDTA margins to 11%. Hotels business will be demerged at entitlement ratio of 1:10 (1 share each of demerged entity for 10 shares held in ITC); Demerged entity will be listed in next 15 months.
Outlook
Stock trades at 25x/22x its FY2024E and FY2025E earnings. We maintain a Buy rating with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 496.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!