English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ITC; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ITC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on ITC

    ITC is the biggest cigarettes & second largest FMCG company in India with ~78% of market share in cigarettes & presence in staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, chocolate, dairy products & personal care products. It is also present in paperboard, printing & packaging, agri & hotels businesses. The company has more than 200 manufacturing facilities in India. It has a distribution reach of over 6 million retail outlets across various trade channels and strong 25 brands across various categories.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 450 on SOTP basis valuing the cigarettes business at 18x FY25 earnings & FMCG business at 6x FY25 sales.