Buy ITC; target of Rs 405: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on ITC

ITC is biggest cigarettes & second largest FMCG company in India with ~78% of market share in cigarettes & presence in staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, chocolate, dairy products & personal care products. The company is also present in paperboard, printing & packaging business, agri & hotels businesses. The company has more than 200 manufacturing facilities in India. It has a distribution reach of over 6 million retail outlets across various trade channels & strong 25 brands across various categories.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 405 on SOTP basis valuing cigarettes business 18x FY24 earnings & FMCG business 6x FY24 sales.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ITC - 211022 - icici