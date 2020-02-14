Buy Ipca Laboratories target of Rs 1590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Strong growth outlook across both the API and formulations space would be the key growth driver. Resolution of the USFDA hurdles would be a positive and will lead to earnings upgrades. We expect the company to report a Sales and PAT CAGR of 16% and 20% respectively between FY2020 to FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain Buy recommendation on IPCA Labs with a revised PT of Rs 1590. Ipca reported impressive performance for Q3FY2020 with the results ahead of estimates.

