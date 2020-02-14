Buy Ipca Laboratories target of Rs 1590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1590 in its research report dated February 13, 2020.
Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories
Strong growth outlook across both the API and formulations space would be the key growth driver. Resolution of the USFDA hurdles would be a positive and will lead to earnings upgrades. We expect the company to report a Sales and PAT CAGR of 16% and 20% respectively between FY2020 to FY2022.
Outlook
We maintain Buy recommendation on IPCA Labs with a revised PT of Rs 1590. Ipca reported impressive performance for Q3FY2020 with the results ahead of estimates.
For all recommendations report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.