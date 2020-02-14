App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories target of Rs 1590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1590 in its research report dated February 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Strong growth outlook across both the API and formulations space would be the key growth driver. Resolution of the USFDA hurdles would be a positive and will lead to earnings upgrades. We expect the company to report a Sales and PAT CAGR of 16% and 20% respectively between FY2020 to FY2022.


Outlook


We maintain Buy recommendation on IPCA Labs with a revised PT of Rs 1590. Ipca reported impressive performance for Q3FY2020 with the results ahead of estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

