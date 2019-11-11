Buy Ipca Laboratories target of Rs 1220: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Strong growth outlook, growth across all business verticals to lead to better profitability. Resolution of USFDA hurdles could provide further upside with the potential for upgrade of earnings estimates. We expect the company to report sales/profit CAGR of 19%/32% over FY2019-FY2021.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on IPCA with revised PT of Rs. 1,220. Ipca reported impressive performance for Q2FY2020 with results ahead of estimates.

