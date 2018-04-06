Buy Indiabulls Real Estate, target Rs 311: CLSA

CLSA maintains a buy rating on Indiabulls Real Estate with a target price of Rs311. The divestment deal with Blackstone is likely to establish a valuation for Indiabulls Real Estate.

The deal is likely to mark a major strategic step in deleveraging the development business. The deal valuation of Rs 9,500 crore valuation should be accretive to Indiabulls.

