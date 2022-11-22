English
    Buy HG Infra Engineering; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HG Infra Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    November 22, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HG Infra Engineering


    HG Infra Engineering is a Jaipur (Rajasthan) based infrastructure company having primary focus on roads and allied sectors. Additionally, the company is actively looking to diversify itself by targeting into railways, airport and water infra segment. Reported 27.9% revenue CAGR over FY17-22 with improved operating margin • Prudent management, lean balance sheet position, superior return ratios.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating as we expect execution pace to pick up considerably in the near-to-medium term. Also, margins are likely to improve here on gradually with softened input prices and better project mix. We value HG Infra at a target price of Rs 700.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 22, 2022 07:54 pm