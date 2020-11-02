172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3450-sharekhan-6050911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3450 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Hero MotoCorp


Hero Q2FY2021 results were in line with street expectations. Net sales and EBIDTA grew 24% and 17% y-o-y respectively. Hero is witnessing improvement in demand with retail sales reaching 96% of last year level in initial part of the festive season. Company expects further improvement in festives and has ramped up production. We expect strong recovery from FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activities. Operating leverage, price hikes, and cost saving under the leap programme would result in margin improvement. We expect Hero to reach its historical margin range of 15%-16%.



Outlook


We raise our target price on Hero Motocorp (Hero) to Rs 3,450 as we rollover to FY23 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.