Buy GNA Axles: target of Rs 948: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 948 in its research report dated September 16, 2021.

September 17, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


GNA is well placed to benefit from sharp improvement in commercial vehicle sales across geographies and healthy outlook for the farm sector. GNA’s earnings are likely to post a robust 38.6% CAGR from FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 27.2% revenue CAGR and a 50 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 13x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x of its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 948, factoring continuing traction in business outlook, upgrade in earnings, and better target multiples.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:53 pm

Simply Save | What could India's inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

