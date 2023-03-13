English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 1121: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1121 in its research report dated March 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 13, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

    With a stable outlook, management is appearing to be focussing more on profitability than plain vanilla top-line growth. GNA is aiming for a sustainable EBITDA margin of 14.5-15.0%. We believe management guidance is realistic and achievable. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 11.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x of its FY2025E estimates.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our Buy rating on GNA Axles (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,121 on expectations of consistency in performance.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GNA Axles - 13 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #GNA Axles #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 04:27 pm