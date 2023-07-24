English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 1095: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1095 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 24, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

    GNA Axles registered 240 bps y-o-y expansion in EBITDA margin to 15.8% against estimate of 14.5%. The company announced a bonus share in a ratio of 1:1. The stock is trading at P/E of 12.8x and EV/EBITDA of 7.7x its FY2025E estimates.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 1095, on healthy operating margin performance in Q1FY24 and attractive valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GNA Axles - 24 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #GNA Axles #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 03:09 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!