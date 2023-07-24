Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 1095: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

GNA Axles registered 240 bps y-o-y expansion in EBITDA margin to 15.8% against estimate of 14.5%. The company announced a bonus share in a ratio of 1:1. The stock is trading at P/E of 12.8x and EV/EBITDA of 7.7x its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 1095, on healthy operating margin performance in Q1FY24 and attractive valuation.

