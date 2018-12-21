App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma with 8% return: Aditya Agarwal

The stock formed a higher highs pattern which is a bullish setup. The daily RSI (14) entered above 60 levels which is a bullish signal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aditya Agarwal

Looking at the daily chart, Glenmark Pharma confirmed its breakout from the Symmetrical Triangle pattern; however, the follow-up buying was missing and as a result, the stock slipped into a consolidation.

On the weekly chart, the stock formed a higher highs pattern which is a bullish setup. The daily RSI (14) entered above 60 levels which is a bullish signal.

Hence, we recommend traders to buy this stock at the current level of Rs 687 with a price target of Rs 740. A stop loss should be placed below Rs 650.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 10:53 am

