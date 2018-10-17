Buy Equitas Holdings with target Rs 138: Mustafa Nadeem

Epic Research

Equitas Holdings opened gap-up on Tuesday and maintained its momentum throughout the day. The stock is trading well above its 200-EMA on the hourly chart and closed above it.

We recommend buying at the current level for an initial target of 138 and a stop loss below Rs 128.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.