    Buy EPL; target of Rs 225: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on EPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 20, 2023.

    May 23, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL

    EPLL’s operating performance continued to improve with EBITDA margin expanding 80bp YoY in 4QFY23. This was driven by price hikes, better product mix and softening of raw material prices. However, it missed our estimate primarily due to lower margins in the Americas led by a one-time cost related to setting up of the Brazil plant.

    Outlook

    We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and value the stock at 20x FY25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR225. We reiterate our BUY rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

