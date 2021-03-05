English
Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 6500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated March 04, 2021.

March 05, 2021
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories


Improving growth prospects, sturdy new product pipeline, growth in the base business would be te key drivers for US business, which is expected to clock a double digit growth over the next two years. India business expected to stage a double digit growth backed by improvement in the IPM, pick up in the acquired portfolio and an expected growth in the acute therapy. The Sputnik-V Vaccine, if approved, could unlock sizeable growth potential and could result in earnings upgrades.



Outlook


We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 6500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

