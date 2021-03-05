Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 6500: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Improving growth prospects, sturdy new product pipeline, growth in the base business would be te key drivers for US business, which is expected to clock a double digit growth over the next two years. India business expected to stage a double digit growth backed by improvement in the IPM, pick up in the acquired portfolio and an expected growth in the acute therapy. The Sputnik-V Vaccine, if approved, could unlock sizeable growth potential and could result in earnings upgrades.

Outlook

We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 6500.

