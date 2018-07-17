App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 216: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 216 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank


We  believe  DCBB  is  beginning  to  reap  the  rewards  of investments in distribution  (opened 118 branches over 2 years) and widening the basket of products  offered  at  each  branch.  With  a calibrated expansion approach hereon,  the  mgt  is  focussed  on  scaling up efficiency and benefit from oplev.  While  DCBB’s  well  capitalized  B/S  (~15.6%)  will support rapid growth,  its  fix  on  asset quality and increasing oplev will boost return ratios (7bps over FY18-20E). Our aggressive cost assumptions (20% CAGR over FY18-20)  caps  earnings  growth.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 216 (2.2x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 98).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:39 pm

tags #Buy #DCB Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

