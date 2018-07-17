Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 216: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 216 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank
We believe DCBB is beginning to reap the rewards of investments in distribution (opened 118 branches over 2 years) and widening the basket of products offered at each branch. With a calibrated expansion approach hereon, the mgt is focussed on scaling up efficiency and benefit from oplev. While DCBB’s well capitalized B/S (~15.6%) will support rapid growth, its fix on asset quality and increasing oplev will boost return ratios (7bps over FY18-20E). Our aggressive cost assumptions (20% CAGR over FY18-20) caps earnings growth.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 216 (2.2x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 98).
