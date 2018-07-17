Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 216: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank

We believe DCBB is beginning to reap the rewards of investments in distribution (opened 118 branches over 2 years) and widening the basket of products offered at each branch. With a calibrated expansion approach hereon, the mgt is focussed on scaling up efficiency and benefit from oplev. While DCBB’s well capitalized B/S (~15.6%) will support rapid growth, its fix on asset quality and increasing oplev will boost return ratios (7bps over FY18-20E). Our aggressive cost assumptions (20% CAGR over FY18-20) caps earnings growth.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 216 (2.2x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 98).

