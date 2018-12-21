Buy DCB Bank, says Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

DCB Bank has been on a declining mode for the past six quarters and has finally broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart.

Apart from this, it has also breached the falling channel pattern surpassing its long-term 200-DEMA. DCB Bank has also formed a higher low on the weekly chart. We expect the stock to move higher towards its potential target of Rs 180 in the medium-term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.