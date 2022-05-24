English
    Buy Data Patterns (India); target of Rs 870: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Data Patterns (India) with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Data Patterns (India)


    Data Patterns (India) Ltd (DPIL) is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. The company delivered revenue, PAT CAGR of 18.9%, 40.7%, respectively, in FY19-22. FY22 revenues increased 39% YoY with EBITDA margin at 45.4%. FY22 PAT increased 69% YoY to Rs 94 crore.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Data Patterns at Rs 870 i.e. 32x on FY24E EPS.


    Tags: #Data Patterns India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:06 pm
