Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2550: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dalmia Bharat

DALBHARA in its FY23 annual report highlighted: a) long-term expansion plans – grinding capacity of 75mtpa/110-130mtpa by FY27/FY31; b) sustainability initiatives to improve profitability – reduction in clinker factor to 58.5%, rise in blended cement mix to 84%, increase in thermal substitution rate (TSR) to 17% and increase in renewable energy (RE) share to 29% (including RE share of grid electricity consumed); c) initiatives toward logistics optimization; and d) maintaining leverage at a comfortable level – net debt-toEBITDA below 2x.

Outlook

We value DALBHARA at 13x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR2,550, an upside of 14% from current levels. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dalmia Bharat - 20 -06 - 2023 - moti