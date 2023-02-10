Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2440: HDFC Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia reported strong volume growth (+12/9% YoY/QoQ) and healthy unit EBITDA recovery (+INR 300/365/MT YoY/QoQ) to solid INR 1,021 per MT, driven by both realisation firm-up and cost reduction. Dalmia will be acquiring 5.2mnMT JPA’s cement plants in the central region by H2FY24E, expanding its pan-India footprint. This along with the ongoing expansion will increase its capacity to 54mn MT by FY24E-end (vs 36mn MT at FY22-end).



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on Dalmia Bharat (DALBHARA), with an unchanged TP of INR 2,440/sh (13x its Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA). We continue to like DALBHARA for its robust volume and margin outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dalmia Bharat - 07 -02 - 2023 - emkay