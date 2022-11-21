English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated November 20, 2022.

    November 21, 2022
     
     
    We attended CYL's investor day, where the management said its focus is on five growth pillars to accelerate towards the five megatrends in its end-markets. It also discussed plans to double down on Automotive, Healthcare, Communication, and Sustainability, and shared its outlook on the DLM business. It reiterated its guidance, with a strong demand and growth outlook, and aims to improve EBITDA margin by 300-350bp over the next six quarters.



    We maintain our Buy rating led by attractive valuations. Our target multiple of 14x FY24E EPS implies a TP of INR910.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 21, 2022