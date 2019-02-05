Buy Cyient; target of Rs 719: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Cyient

Cyient 3QFY19 revenue de grew by 2.3% QoQ in USD term to USD 165mn below our estimate of USD 168mn. Services de grew by 1% QoQ and DLM revenue de grew by ~10% sequentially in USD terms. EBITDA margin expanded 100bps QoQ to 14.7% aided by favorable business mix during the quarter.

Outlook

We have cut our estimates for FY20, driven by slow services growth which is also a higher margin business for the company. We value stock at 15x FY20E earnings. We recommend BUY with a target price of Rs.719.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.