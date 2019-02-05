App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:57 PM IST

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 719: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 719 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Kotak Securities' research report on Cyient


Cyient 3QFY19 revenue de grew by 2.3% QoQ in USD term to USD 165mn below our estimate of USD 168mn. Services de grew by 1% QoQ and DLM revenue de grew by ~10% sequentially in USD terms. EBITDA margin expanded 100bps QoQ to 14.7% aided by favorable business mix during the quarter.


Outlook


We have cut our estimates for FY20, driven by slow services growth which is also a higher margin business for the company. We value stock at 15x FY20E earnings. We recommend BUY with a target price of Rs.719.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

