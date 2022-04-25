English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1250: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated April 25, 2022.

    April 25, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Cyient


    Cyient’s Services at $131m (up 1.2% q/q, 9% y/y) had its ups and downs in the year but grew 9.2% in FY22. The company is now aiming at 15% growth in FY23, catching up with peers like LTTS (guided to 15.5%). Services order intake was $188m, taking TTM to $632m, up 14% y/y. DLM at $26m (down 14% y/y) continues to face challenges, expected to grow <10% in FY23 (FY22: 9%). The 14.5% EBIT margin was up 59bps q/q, 180bps y/y, with attrition softening a bit to 27%.



    Outlook


    No meaningful change in estimates but we revise our target to Rs1,250 (from Rs1,460), at 21x FY24e EPS, a discount to peers reflecting patchy growth. We retain a Buy.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Cyient #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:34 pm
