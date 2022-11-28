Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1030: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Cyient

To reduce concentration and thus raise expectations of steady organic revenue growth, Cyient diversified its services portfolio in FY23 via acquisitions. It is working toward building a sharper sales organization to benefit from its wider services. Order intake (in Q2) has yet to improve notably but the large-deal pipeline ($1bn+) reflects early gains. Services margins are likely to touch 15% with operational rigor (mostly higher offshore) and capex is likely to be lower, converging to peers, thus raising FCF.

Outlook

DLM would be an additional value driver, with growth acceleration ahead, suggested by Q2 orders. TP unchanged at Rs1,030, 15x FY25e EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cyient - 28 -11-2022 - anand