    Buy Computer Age Management Services; target of Rs 2760: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Computer Age Management Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2760 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Computer Age Management Services


    CAMS is a mutual fund transfer agency. It provides technologydriven financial infrastructure & services to MFs and other financial institutions. Largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of MFs with ~69% market share • It has consistently operated with high (~30%) margins and return ratios.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CAMS at ~41x FY24E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 3500 to Rs 2760 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
