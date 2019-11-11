Buy Cipla target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

Cipla reported a strong set of numbers for Q2FY2020. Results were ahead of estimates. Resolution of distributor related issues in the domestic business and new product launches lined up in the near to medium term across geographies would be the key growth drivers. We expect Cipla’s topline and PAT to clock a CAGR of 11% and 25%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 540.

