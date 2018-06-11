Buy Century Textiles, target Rs 1060: Vikas Jain

Long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 1,060-1,100 with a stop loss of Rs 880.
Vikas Jain
Reliance Securities
Century Textiles has formed a bullish reversal pattern (i.e. Piercing Line Pattern) around 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of prior up-move (Rs 398-1471), signaling near-term turnaround. Reversal in the key technical indicators-RSI and Stochastic from their oversold zone are also coinciding with our view.
Though short-term trend is negative in the stock, at least a corrective bounce back cannot be ruled out in the near term. Thus, long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 1,060-1,100 with a stop loss of Rs 880.