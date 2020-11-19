PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capacite Infraprojects; target of Rs 213: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Capacite Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 213 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Capacite Infraprojects


CIL reported a revenue of Rs 1.8bn, an 18% miss on our estimates. PAT was broadly in line owing to higher EBITDA margin (21.5%). About Rs 100mn EBITDA delta came from CIDCO project design revenue booking. Margins are expected to revert to ~17-18%. We believe that the worst is over for CIL as we foresee MoM/QoQ execution ramp-up. CIL is well-placed for cyclical recovery on the back of robust order backlog (6.4x FY20 revenue). The order book is well balanced between Public/Private at 55:45. The balance sheet is stable, labour availability has improved to ~100%, and all sites have restarted. 2/7 of the remaining sites of the CIDCO project (43% of order book) have been handed over.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with Rs 213/sh target price.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #Capacit'e Infraprojects #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

