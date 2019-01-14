App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

Being a Navratna Company, it is paying huge dividend to shareholders. It has paid 200 percent dividend for FY18. Technically also stock is ready for up move.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Bharat Electronics designs, manufactures, supplies, and exports electronic equipment and systems for the defense and civilian markets. It has reported excellent results for Q2FY19. Sales grew by 36.7 percent YoY to Rs 3381.41 crore while EBITDA grew by 44.1  percent to Rs 854.44 crore and PAT increased by 38.5 percent to Rs571.31 crore as against Rs 412.4 crore. EBITDA margin expanded ~130bps YoY to 25.3 percent.

It’s PAT increased by 39.67 percent to Rs 751.04 crore in H1FY19. Its order book increased to Rs 48995 crore against Rs 41645 crore on QoQ basis. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of just 13.5x.

Being a Navratna Company, it is paying huge dividend to shareholders. It has paid 200 percent dividend for FY18. Technically also stock is ready for up move. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Stocks Views

