you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Dynamics with target of Rs 362: Rajesh Palviya

Stock price is sustaining well above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

 
 
Rajesh Palviya

On the weekly chart Bharat Dynamics price has decisively broken out from its “Multiple resistance zone” at Rs 325-330 levels on closing basis and sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied with increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly as well as daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both have turned positive which supports upside momentum to continue in near term. Stock price is sustaining well above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

One can buy the stock between Rs 337-331, with a stoploss at Rs 320 and target of Rs 353-362 (upside 6-8 percent).

The author is Head Technical & Derivatives Research, Axis Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 10:03 am

