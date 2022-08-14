English
    Buy Bata India; target of Rs 2225: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2225 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India


    Bata India is a major player in the Indian footwear market with a presence across men’s, women’s and kid’s footwear segment. It has a pan-India presence with the largest network of retail stores having 1700+ stores. Bata has a vision to open 500 franchise stores over the next few years (current: 300). It has a robust balance sheet with healthy cash and bank balance worth Rs 946+ crore, negative working capital cycle and generating RoCE of 20%+.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock and value Bata at Rs 2225 i.e. 51x FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

