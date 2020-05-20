Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) reported mixed Q4FY20 numbers, wherein operational numbers were better than expectations, but a spike in provisions (mainly due to COVID-19 related provisions and one-offs) dragged down PAT. We believe business normalisation and demand recovery may take time, and hence medium-term growth is likely to be slower. However, we believe that a strong balance sheet, strong risk management and prudent management make BFL a strong franchise for the long run and company well-placed to ride over medium-term challenges.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Bajaj Finance with a revised price target of Rs. 2,700.

