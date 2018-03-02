App
Mar 01, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 945: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated February 21, 2018.

Chola Securities' report on Amara Raja Batteries


Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) is the second largest automotive battery manufacturer and the largest supplier of industrial storage batteries in India. It is a joint venture between the Galla family and US based Johnson Control (JCI) with 26% each. JCI, the global leader in lead - acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for start - stop, hybrid and electric vehicles, provides technical support to A RBL.

Outlook

We introduce FY20E estimates Revenue/EPS 12.3%/20.2% YoY. At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 23.5XFY19E and 19.5XFY20E earnings. We roll over our valuation to FY20E; valuing the company at 23XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 945 and maintain a BUY rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

