Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 907: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Its progress in battery technology in automotives would go a long way in Amara Raja Batteries gaining market share in two-wheeler OEM and, possibly, a rub-off effect in the replacement market in the next 2-3 years, in our view.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to a Buy at a target price of Rs907.

