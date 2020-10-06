Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 907: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 907 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Amara Raja Batteries
Its progress in battery technology in automotives would go a long way in Amara Raja Batteries gaining market share in two-wheeler OEM and, possibly, a rub-off effect in the replacement market in the next 2-3 years, in our view.
Outlook
We upgrade the stock to a Buy at a target price of Rs907.
