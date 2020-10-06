172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-amara-raja-batteries-target-of-rs-907-anand-rathi-5928391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 907: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 907 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


Its progress in battery technology in automotives would go a long way in Amara Raja Batteries gaining market share in two-wheeler OEM and, possibly, a rub-off effect in the replacement market in the next 2-3 years, in our view.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock to a Buy at a target price of Rs907.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations

