    Buy Amara Raja Batteries, target of Rs 696: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 696 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

    Registered healthy volume growth in the automotive and industrial segment in Q3FY2023 and with support of 360 bps y-o-y expansion in gross margin, EBIDTA margin expanded by 300 bps y-o-y to 15%. Decided to hive off new-age business in a separate subsidiary to enhance focus and fund raising. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 10.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x its FY2025E estimates.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) with a revised PT of Rs. 696, owing to its brighter outlook for batteries going forward and comfortable valuations.