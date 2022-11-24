English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 3240: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on AIA Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3240 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 24, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


    AIA Engineering (AIA) is India’s largest manufacturer and supplier of high chrome wear, corrosion and abrasion resistance castings used in cement, mining and thermal power plants (or mills). • Products include tube mill internals (grinding media, shell liners, diaphragm), HRCS castings & crusher parts for cement, mining and power • The company is the second largest hi-chrome producer in the world.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value AIA at Rs 3240 i.e. 35x P/E on FY24E EPS.


     For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    AIA Engineering - 15 -11-2022 - icici
    Broker Research
    Tags: #AIA Engineering #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:43 pm