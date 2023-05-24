English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 25,243: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 25,243 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India

    Abbott India Limited (Abbott) reported weaker-than-anticipated net income in Q4FY2023 Gross margin declined ~273.0 bps y-o-y to ~43.4% and EBITDA margin declined ~256 bps y-o-y to ~20.9% in Q4FY2023. PAT grew at a slower pace of ~9.5% y-o-y to Rs. 231.4 crore though, which was lower than the internal estimate of ~Rs. 275 crore. We believe Abbott’s strong market leadership in its key therapy product categories such as gastro and gynecology continue to be the key positives.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 25,243. The stock currently trades at 41.4x/35.6x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Abbott India - 22 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Abbott India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 24, 2023 12:31 pm