    Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 25,243: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 25,243 in its research report dated March 13, 2023.

    March 14, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India

    AIOCD data showed that Abbott India’s sales growth has been beating Indian Pharma Market (IPM’s) growth for the past several months. This indicates resilience of the Abbott’s key brands across focused therapies such as women’s health and gastro (largest contributor to sales). Abbott’s average revenue growth for Q4FY23E is in line with our estimate. We, hence, maintain our revenue growth estimate at 11.5% CAGR and earnings growth estimate at 16.9% CAGR over FY2022-FY2025E, respectively.

    Outlook

    We continue to value the stock at a P/E of 42x (a 15% discount to historical average) its unchanged FY2025 EPS estimate and maintain PT at Rs. 25,243 and the Buy rating on it.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 01:47 pm