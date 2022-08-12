English
    Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,780 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India


    Abbott India Limited (Abbott) reported steady performance for Q1FY23, but results missed estimates. Revenues and earnings to clock a strong 10% and 14% CAGR over FY2022E-FY2024E. Double-digit growth in IPM is expected to sustain going ahead driven by multiple growth drivers and sizeable contribution from acute therapies. Healthy growth prospects, a strong, debt-free balance sheet and strong dividend payout are key positives for Abbott.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,780.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:34 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.