Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India
Abbott India Limited (Abbott) reported steady performance for Q1FY23, but results missed estimates. Revenues and earnings to clock a strong 10% and 14% CAGR over FY2022E-FY2024E. Double-digit growth in IPM is expected to sustain going ahead driven by multiple growth drivers and sizeable contribution from acute therapies. Healthy growth prospects, a strong, debt-free balance sheet and strong dividend payout are key positives for Abbott.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,780.
