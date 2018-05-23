App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 960: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Centrum's research report on Aarti Drugs


The pharma major’s revenue grew 3% YoY, margin improved 260bps to 17.1% and net profit grew 10% YoY. That said, the company is likely to benefit from vertical integration which is likely to drive future growth. We expect margins to improve post the launch of new products and additional capacities of Ciprofloxacin and Metformin APIs coming on stream.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on ADL with a TP of Rs960 based on 16x March’20E EPS of Rs60.1.  We have revised FY19E and FY20E EPS upwards by 6% and 5% respectively. We expect ADL to perform well due to capacity expansion, new product launches and presence in the high-margin formulations.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Aarti Drugs #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations

