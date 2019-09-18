App
Stocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Avoid Aurobindo Pharma: Pritesh Mehta

Pritesh Mehta of IIFL is of the view that one may avoid Aurobindo Pharma.

Pritesh Mehta of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "I am completely baffled with the kind of movement we have seen in Aurobindo Pharma. The stock is in an upside of 64 percent in last quarter"

"I would rather pick the better stocks from the pharma space which are yet to run up, the likes of Ipca Laboratories and Ajanta Pharma. I feel there is going to be more upside in these counters. Aurobindo Pharma at this rate would be an avoid," he said.

 

Disclosure: He might have recommended the stock to his clients, but has no personal holdings.

Pritesh Mehta
First Published on Dec 16, 2013 02:41 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Aurobindo Pharma #IIFL #Ipca Laboratories #Pritesh Mehta #Stocks Views

