Avoid Aurobindo Pharma: Pritesh Mehta

Pritesh Mehta of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "I am completely baffled with the kind of movement we have seen in Aurobindo Pharma. The stock is in an upside of 64 percent in last quarter"

"I would rather pick the better stocks from the pharma space which are yet to run up, the likes of Ipca Laboratories and Ajanta Pharma. I feel there is going to be more upside in these counters. Aurobindo Pharma at this rate would be an avoid," he said.

Disclosure: He might have recommended the stock to his clients, but has no personal holdings.

Rs 599 for first year