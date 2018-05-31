App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atlanta hits 52-week low, locked at 20% lower circuit on statutory auditor resignation

There were pending sell orders of 110,352 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Atlanta touched 52-week low of Rs 51.10, locking at 20 percent lower circuit on the back of resignation of statutory auditors of the company.

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, statutory auditors of the company, vide their letter dated May 29, 2018 have resigned from their position as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for F.Y.-2017-18 with immediate effect, company said in release.

The company's scheduled board and other committee meeting on May 29 for approval of audited results has been postponed.

At 11:49 hrs Atlanta was quoting at Rs 51.10, down Rs 12.75, or 19.97 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on May 31, 2018 12:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

