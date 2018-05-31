Atlanta hits 52-week low, locked at 20% lower circuit on statutory auditor resignation

Shares of Atlanta touched 52-week low of Rs 51.10, locking at 20 percent lower circuit on the back of resignation of statutory auditors of the company.

There were pending sell orders of 110,352 shares, with no buyers available.

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, statutory auditors of the company, vide their letter dated May 29, 2018 have resigned from their position as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for F.Y.-2017-18 with immediate effect, company said in release.

The company's scheduled board and other committee meeting on May 29 for approval of audited results has been postponed.

At 11:49 hrs Atlanta was quoting at Rs 51.10, down Rs 12.75, or 19.97 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil