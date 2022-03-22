Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India is racing to bolster its wheat export infrastructure as the Russia-Ukraine war has led to record shipments of the grain from the country and the demand is still pouring in. India's maize exports in Apr-Jan rose to an all-time high of $816.31 mln due to strong demand from key export destinations like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Nepal, the government said in a release.

