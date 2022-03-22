English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    March 22, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India is racing to bolster its wheat export infrastructure as the Russia-Ukraine war has led to record shipments of the grain from the country and the demand is still pouring in. India's maize exports in Apr-Jan rose to an all-time high of $816.31 mln due to strong demand from key export destinations like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Nepal, the government said in a release.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    first published: Mar 22, 2022 09:16 am
