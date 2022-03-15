Geojit's report on Agri Picks
As of Sunday, the government procured 73.15 mln tn of paddy in the ongoing 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. ndia's vegetable oil imports in February rose 21.6% on year to 1.02 mln tn, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of jeera and guar gum, which will be applicable till Apr 5 instead of Apr 4, the bourse said in a release.
