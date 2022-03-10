Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Wheat exports are seen touching 10 mln tn this year, said M. Angamuthu, chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for crude oil production in the country for 2022 and 2023 in its latest Short Term Energy Outlook for March. The US agency sees oil production in the country at 12.03 mln barrels per day this year, which is 0.6% higher than its forecast in February. The government today deferred the requirement of obtaining a certificate of inspection from the Export Inspection Council to export both basmati and non-basmati rice to European countries till Jul 1. Earlier the date was Jan 1.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

