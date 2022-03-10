English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Wheat exports are seen touching 10 mln tn this year, said M. Angamuthu, chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

    March 10, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Wheat exports are seen touching 10 mln tn this year, said M. Angamuthu, chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for crude oil production in the country for 2022 and 2023 in its latest Short Term Energy Outlook for March. The US agency sees oil production in the country at 12.03 mln barrels per day this year, which is 0.6% higher than its forecast in February. The government today deferred the requirement of obtaining a certificate of inspection from the Export Inspection Council to export both basmati and non-basmati rice to European countries till Jul 1. Earlier the date was Jan 1.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 09:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.