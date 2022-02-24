Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Arrivals of cotton in spot markets across the country fell to 97,000 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) yesterday from 102,500 bales on Tuesday. Of the total, around 5,000 bales arrived in Haryana, 2,000 in Punjab and 6,000 in Rajasthan. The arrivals were pegged at 30,000 bales in Gujarat, 5,500 in Madhya Pradesh, and 33,000 in Maharashtra. Nearly 6,500 bales arrived in Karnataka, 1,000 in Odisha, and 8,000 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh combined.

