    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    February 24, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Arrivals of cotton in spot markets across the country fell to 97,000 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) yesterday from 102,500 bales on Tuesday. Of the total, around 5,000 bales arrived in Haryana, 2,000 in Punjab and 6,000 in Rajasthan. The arrivals were pegged at 30,000 bales in Gujarat, 5,500 in Madhya Pradesh, and 33,000 in Maharashtra. Nearly 6,500 bales arrived in Karnataka, 1,000 in Odisha, and 8,000 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh combined.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 24, 2022 09:13 am

