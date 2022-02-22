English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Dec rose 51.8% on year to 12.5 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed.

    February 22, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Dec rose 51.8% on year to 12.5 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. India is likely to receive "normal" rains during the four-month-long southwest monsoon season this calendar year, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd said.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 09:05 am

