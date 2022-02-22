Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Dec rose 51.8% on year to 12.5 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. India is likely to receive "normal" rains during the four-month-long southwest monsoon season this calendar year, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More