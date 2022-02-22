Geojit's report on Agri Picks
India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Dec rose 51.8% on year to 12.5 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. India is likely to receive "normal" rains during the four-month-long southwest monsoon season this calendar year, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd said.
