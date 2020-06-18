App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 1600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on IPCA Laboratories with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on IPCA Laboratories


Vinati Organics Q4FY20 sales were below our estimates to Rs 2.45bn (D.est: Rs 2.75bn), sales de-grew by 17.3% YoY and were up 2.9% sequentially. The de-growth in sales YoY is largely attributed to de-growth in ATBS and IBB volumes. Gross margins improved by 442bps YoY and 509bps QoQ on account of benign RM costs. EBITDA/PAT degrew by 15.1/9.6% YoY to Rs 1.0bn/Rs 746mn respectively. Employee costs were up 21.9% YoY to Rs159 mn, a higher other income up by 57.8% YoY to Rs 162mn and a lower tax rate of 31% against 33% in 4QFY19 shielded PAT to Rs 746mn.


Outlook


We continue to be positive on the stock, however due to prevailing rich valuations we maintain accumulate rating with a target price of Rs 1,066/share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Indian Inc earnings fall 22% in March quarter: ICRA

Indian Inc earnings fall 22% in March quarter: ICRA

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.