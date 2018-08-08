App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3473: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3473 in its research report dated 06 Aug 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Kotak Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp

We attended the analyst meet of Hero MotoCorp. Management discussed their upcoming new products and touched upon broader aspects of the two wheeler industry.HMC is making yet another attempt to improve its presence in the scooter segment by launching two products (of existing brands) in the 125cc category. Management highlighted that the 125cc scooter segment is a fast growing segment with 60% volume growth as buyers move up the value chain.

Outlook

We expect the margins to improve over the medium term. We retain ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with unchanged price target of Rs3,473. We have valued the stock at a PE of 17x on FY20E earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hero Motocorp #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

